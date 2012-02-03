* Q4 oil and gas production 289,000 boed vs 283,000 in Q3
* Indicator refining margin $1.77 per barrel vs $1.74
* Refining output 4.93 mln tonnes vs 4.94 mln
VIENNA, Feb 3 Output from Libya helped
Austrian energy group OMV boost production slightly
quarter on quarter despite the absence of supplies from Yemen
amid political unrest there.
OMV's fourth-quarter production edged up to 289,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 283,000 in the previous
quarter, it said in a trading statement on Friday.
"Overall production increased compared to the previous
quarter, mainly due to the resumption of production in Libya in
November (average production in Q4 2011 of approximately 10,000
boe/d) and a rise in production in the UK," it said.
Libya had provided a tenth of its global output of 318,000
boed in 2010 before a civil war halted production last year that
is now coming back on line.
Yemen had provided 6,600 boed in 2010.
The group's refining margin, an indicator of profitability,
widened to $1.77 per barrel in the third quarter from $1.74 in
the previous three months. Total refining sales were flat at
4.93 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)