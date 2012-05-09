* Libyan output back to 85-90 pct of pre-war levels
* Cites production and security issues in Libya
* Underlying EBIT rises 9 pct, beats estimates
(Recasts with quotes from conference call, share price)
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, May 9 Austrian energy group OMV
warned on Wednesday it faced production and security
issues in Libya that could make it hard to match output levels
from before the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.
Concerns about the north African country overshadowed news
that OMV's first-quarter profit easily beat expectations.
"We do have issues with damage in the field that we are
having to deal with. Local production is, if you will, in manual
instead of automated mode," exploration and production head Jaap
Huijskes said of Libya in a conference call with analysts.
"Security continues to be a concern. Clearly the political
situation is not as clear as we would like. Elections are coming
up, and we will have to see how the political and security
situation develops from that," he added.
Libya accounted for a tenth of OMV's output before the
rebellion, and production reached 85 to 90 percent of that level
by the end of April, OMV said. But the company added that it
expected the figure to fluctuate and that closing the gap to
pre-crisis levels posed a challenge.
Huijskes stuck to OMV's goal to boost its overall output to
350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) by 2016 but
said this assumed output resumed in Yemen, which is disrupted by
political strife, and that Libyan operations went more or less
smoothly.
A damaged government pipeline has halted exports from Yemen,
which in 2010 provided 6,600 boed for OMV.
Huijskes said OMV could resume output from Yemen within days
should the government be able to repair the line. OMV was also
exploring alternative export routes.
The market took the uncertainty badly, sending OMV shares
down 3.8 percent to 24.30 euros by 1104 GMT.
OMV shares had been trading at around 5.8 times 12-month
forward earnings, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which
weights analysts' estimates by previous accuracy.
That already put it at a discount to peers such as Repsol
, Eni and Total at 6.4 to 7 times.
EARNINGS BEAT
OMV's clean CCS earnings before interest and tax, which
exclude one-offs and unrealised gains from valuing inventories,
rose 9 percent to 800 million euros ($1.04 billion) versus the
average estimate of 755 million in a Reuters poll.
That beat even the highest estimate in the
poll.
Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss said stronger oil prices and
the very cold central European winter supported results in the
first quarter, while he expected refining and marketing margins
to remain under pressure this year.
Output from Libya helped OMV boost production to 299,000
boed in the first quarter from 289,000 in the previous quarter,
OMV said last month.
Average production in Libya was around 25,000 barrels per
day (bpd) in the quarter. This was partly offset by reduced
production in Romania and lower volumes in New Zealand.
OMV has a long-term stake in Libya with 12 exploration and
production licences and petroleum contracts running up to 2032.
The first quarter also saw the first successful Black Sea
well, which OMV said in February could be its biggest gas find
ever.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Baird)