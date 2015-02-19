* Q4 underlying EBIT 545 mln vs poll average 487 mln

* Net loss of 308 mln euros followed Jan warning

* Sees output around 300,000 boe/d excluding Libya, Yemen

* Keeps dividend at 1.25 euros per share (Adds detail)

By Shadia Nasralla

VIENNA, Feb 19 Austrian oil company OMV beat fourth-quarter profit expectations on Thursday with stronger refining and marketing helping it retain its dividend at 1.25 euros a share despite lower crude prices.

"We profited from the good downstream results," Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss said.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 23 percent to 545 million euros ($622 million), beating the 487 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Its underlying EBIT in Refining and Marketing more than doubled to 187 million euros.

Roiss, who will leave OMV by mid-year, declined to give details on management changes or any further cost cutting measures.

OMV said it planned to finalise divestment options for its gas business in the first half of 2015 and start restructuring its downstream business in the second half.

OIL PRICE

Roiss said he expected oil prices to stay low "for a while", reflecting the company's view that Brent crude will remain at $50-60 per barrel this year.

Despite a shrp fall in crude prices since last June, OMV said it would distribute 30 percent of net profit in dividends, joining others such as BP and Total in retaining its payouts.

OMV is, however, slashing capital spending. In 2015 it plans to spend 2.5-2.8 billion euros, down from its previous annual investment budget of almost 4 billion euros.

The company expects oil and gas production in 2015 to average around 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) excluding Libya and Yemen, where political turmoil has hit output. Uninterrupted full capacity from those countries could provide around 43,000 boe/d in 2015, it said.

Jaap Huijskes, head of exploration and production, said he expected output to grow by 80,000 boe/d in the next three to four years.

On a net level, OMV posted a loss of 308 million euros for the quarter. It had warned in January that it would take a 700-million-euro charge due mainly to impairments related to Turkish unit Petrol Ofisi and the power business of Romanian arm OMV Petrom.

($1 = 0.8761 euros) (Additonal reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jason Neely)