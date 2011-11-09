* CCS clean EBIT 581 mln eur vs 558 mln eur in Reuters poll

* Libya and Yemen weigh on results

* Says unclear when Libya production will fully recover

VIENNA, Nov 9 The high oil price helped offset losses due to turmoil in Libya and Yemen at energy group OMV in the third quarter, but the Austrian company said it was unclear when its production would normalise.

Operating earnings excluding one-offs and unrealised gains from valuing inventories fell 8 percent to 581 million euros ($802.2 million), beating a 558 million estimate a Reuters poll of analyst forecasts.

OMV said production in 2011 would be below last year's levels of 318,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day because of upheaval in North Africa and the Middle East which has triggered the shutdown of supplies.

It declined to give an outlook for when Libyan production would fully recover. It has said recently that it could take up to two years for production in the North African country to recover to pre-war levels.

"All future activities are dependent on a stable security situation in the country. It is therefore premature to give guidance on when production will be back to significant levels," OMV said in its quarterly report.

Libyan production fell sharply after Feb. 20 as the revolt against Muammar Gaddafi's rule broke out, forcing OMV to withdraw staff over security concerns. It said production had restarted recently but was still well below the pre-war level.

The company got around a tenth of its oil from Libya last year and has a long-term stake there with 12 exploration and production licences and petroleum contracts running up to 2032.

Last month Italian peer Eni reported a 7 percent rise in underlying net profit as strong oil prices also offset disruption of production in Libya.

Major oil groups Chevron Corp and Total likewise posted higher profits last month, lifted by pricier oil and rosier refining conditions.

($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Michael Shields)