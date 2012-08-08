* Clean CCS EBIT 865 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 829 mln
* Refining margins spiked in Q2, seen deteriorating
* Shares fall 2.1 percent
(Adds executive, analyst comments, shares)
By Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA, Aug 8 Austrian energy group OMV
posted a 82 percent increase in quarterly operating
profit on Wednesday, easily beating market forecasts, as
production returned to nearly normal in Libya and crude oil
prices fell, helping its refining margin.
OMV said its clean CCS earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT), which exclude special items and inventory holding
effects, were 865 million euros ($1.07 billion) in the June
quarter, well above a Reuters poll average of 829 million euros.
The oil and gas company said production in Libya - which
accounted for 10 percent of output before the civil war last
year that toppled Muammar Gaddafi - was running at around 90
percent of pre-war levels.
Jaap Huijskes, who heads exploration and production at OMV,
said Libya's oil fields were now capable of previous production
levels but output was not yet reliable.
"There's work ongoing. It will take most of the rest of this
year to get back to the sort of reliability levels we've seen
previously," he told a news conference. "The fields are OK. It's
the reliability, the up time, that we're still working on."
OMV, whose activities range from exploration to petrol
stations, said production in Yemen had restarted at a low level
in July following the repair of an export pipeline but the
security situation remained uncertain.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly attacked
by Islamic militants or disgruntled tribesmen since
anti-government protests created a power vacuum in 2011.
The company said refining margins had spiked in the second
quarter and were expected to deteriorate as crude oil prices
recovered, while petrochemical and marketing margins would
suffer from the subdued economic environment.
In the second quarter, OMV's clean CCS net income jumped 89
percent to 455 million euros, compared with the Reuters poll
average of 404 million euros.
Chevreux called it "a good set of Q2-12 results" but the
shares turned negative after initially rising 0.8 percent as the
price of Brent crude oil slipped from 12-week highs.
By 1140 GMT, OMV shares were down 2.1 percent, while the
European oil and gas index fell 0.7 percent.
OMV said it had begun to implement a performance improvement
programme, designed to increase its return on average capital
employed (ROACE) by 2 percentage points by 2014, and was also
divesting assets as it shifted its focus to exploration.
"We are fit for the future," Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss
told the news conference.
The company said it was at an advanced stage of the process
to sell its Croatian and Bosnian filling stations, and hoped for
a decision by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields and
Helen Massy-Beresford)