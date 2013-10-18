* Q3 refining margin $1.17 per barrel vs $2.48 in Q2

* Hydrocarbon production 275,000 boe/d vs 297,000 in Q2

* Sees around 100 mln euros in charges in Q3 (Adds quotes and details)

VIENNA, Oct 18 OMV's third-quarter refining margin more than halved to $1.17 per barrel on weaker spreads and higher crude prices while production slipped due to security problems in Libya and Yemen.

The Austrian oil and gas group on Friday reported total hydrocarbon output of 275,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 297,000 in the second quarter.

"Overall, production decreased compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to production shut-ins following security issues and strikes in Libya and Yemen as well as the shut-in of the Maari field in New Zealand," where it did maintenance work and replaced equipment, it said.

Sales volumes fell from the previous quarter given the problems in Libya and lifting schedules in Tunisia. Libya normally accounts for about 10 percent of its total production.

OMV's refining margin fell to its lowest level since the last quarter of 2009 "due to weaker gasoline spreads and higher crude prices, with Urals being priced at a premium to Brent".

Europe's refining industry has been hit by declining domestic demand, which has forced a painful consolidation, and by growing competition from Russia, where new modern refineries are ramping up output.

OMV is switching focus from refining and selling oil and gas to exploration and production. It is exploring what may be its biggest gas find to date in the Black Sea.

It said it would book net special charges of around 100 million euros for the quarter, mainly resulting from the write-down of an asset in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and of some Austrian retail assets. Results are due on Nov. 7. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell)