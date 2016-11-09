* Q3 Clean CCS EBIT 415 mln eur vs avg in survey 376 mln eur
* Capex to be reduced to 2.2 bln eur in 2017
* Production cost per barrel down at $11.7
(Adds detail on cost cuttings)
VIENNA, Nov 9 Austrian oil and gas group OMV's
adjusted operating profit beat expectations at 415 million euros
($466 million) in the third quarter, helped by cost-cutting, but
was down 16 percent from the same period last year, it said on
Wednesday.
To balance low oil prices, OMV is focusing on generating
cash and slashing investments, which it has reduced to 2 billion
euros this year and 2.2 billion in 2017 - less than a previous
estimate of 2.4 billion.
The average estimate in a Reuters survey of analysts for
clean current cost of supplies (CCS) earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) was 376 million euros, while a company poll said
330 million. This measure strips out special items and inventory
holding gains or losses.
Production costs per barrel fell 14 percent to $11.7 in the
first nine months of this year while OMV's gas station business
and higher utilisation rates at its refineries also buoyed
results, Chief Executive Rainer Seele said in a statement.
Late on Tuesday, OMV announced the sale of its British
subsidiary for oil exploration and production for up to $1
billion to Scotland-based Siccar Point Energy.
($1 = 0.8898 euros)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Adrian Croft)