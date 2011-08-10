* Net income down 25 pct to 236 mln eur vs 235 mln in poll

* Libya, Yemen production disruption seen continuing

* High exploration costs, lower refining margins weigh

VIENNA, Aug 10 Oil and gas group OMV (OMVV.VI) said on Wednesday unrest in Libya would disrupt its production for the rest of the year after reporting a 25 percent fall in net income for the second quarter.

Vienna-based OMV said high exploration expenses, lower refining margins and foreign exchange rates also hurt results as high oil prices failed to offset lower output.

Net profit excluding one-offs and unrealised gains from valuing inventories fell 25 percent to 236 million euros ($332 million), in line with a Reuters poll of analyst forecasts. [ID:nLDE77415F]

Libyan production was normal until Feb. 20 and then fell sharply as a revolt against Muammar Gaddafi's rule broke out, forcing OMV to turn to oil from other countries.

It got around a tenth of its oil from the North African country last year but production has now been cut to zero.

OMV has a long-term stake in the crisis-hit country with 12 exploration and production licences and Libyan petroleum contracts running up to 2032.

The group has restarted production in Yemen after a pipeline damaged in a March attack reopened, but it said more disruptions were possible due to political instability there. Yemen provided 6,600 boed in 2010.

A shortfall in Libyan production and the weak dollar also took their toll on Total (TOTF.PA) and Eni SpA (ENI.MI) in the second quarter. [ID:nLDE76S0VZ] (Reporting by Sylvia Westall, Editing by Michael Shields)