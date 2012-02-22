VIENNA Feb 22 Austrian energy group OMV
will try to get Libyan output above pre-war levels
this year, it said on Wednesday while reporting fourth-quarter
results that beat market expectations and proposing a higher
dividend.
"In the international portfolio, OMV will seek
to bring Libyan production back to pre-crisis level and
beyond," it said in its 2012 outlook. Production there - which
accounted for a tenth of OMV output in 2010 - stood at half of
pre-war levels at the end of December.
Operating earnings excluding one-offs and unrealised gains
from valuing inventories jumped 29 percent in the fourth quarter
to 730 million euros ($968.3 million), easily beating the
average 582 million estimate in a Reuters poll of analyst
forecasts.
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)