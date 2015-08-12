VIENNA Aug 12 Austrian oil and gas group OMV Chief Executive Rainer Seele expects the European Commission to give the green light for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project from Russia to Central Europe, he told a news conference on Wednesday.

Gazprom's current partners in Nord Stream 2, a planned pipeline to German under the Baltic Sea, are Anglo-Dutch Shell, Germany's E.ON and OMV.

Russian energy giant Gazprom scrapped its South Stream pipeline project, in which OMV had also planned to participate, after the Commission held back permission for the project.

