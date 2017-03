VIENNA Feb 21 Austrian oil and gas group OMV expects production to rise again in 2014 after a stable 2013, it said on Thursday.

Jaap Huijskes, head of exploration and production, said lower output in Britain this year following the sale of some assets would be compensated by gas production in Pakistan and and possible slight increases in Austria and Romania.

"If you average all that out, we expect production roughly stable in 2013 and a pick-up in 2014," he told a news conference.