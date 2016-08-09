VIENNA Aug 9 Austrian energy group OMV
has agreed to sell most of its 50 percent stake in the
British Rosebank field to Canada's Suncor Energy for as
much as $215 million, OMV said on Tuesday.
OMV said it would also book a pre-tax impairment charge of
530 million euros ($589 million) in the second quarter for its
stake in the field, which would shrink to 20 percent.
OMV is due to report its second-quarter results on
Wednesday. Chevron holds a 40 percent share of the Rosebank
project while Denmark's Dong Energy holds the
remaining 10 percent.
($1 = 0.8998 euros)
