VIENNA Aug 19 OMV AG expects its acquisition of several stakes in energy fields from Statoil to contribute more than $500 million a year to operating profit from 2014, assuming stable oil prices, it said in slides prepared for an investor presentation.

Norway's Statoil sold the stakes in several key oil fields, freeing at least $2.65 billion for capital expenditure and boosting the Austrian firm's presence in Norway's booming oil industry.