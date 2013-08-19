VIENNA Aug 19 Austrian energy group OMV AG has agreed to buy stakes in several key fields off Norway and Britain from Statoil in a deal that could be worth more than $3 billion, OMV said on Monday.

"The purchase price with the effective date January 1, 2013, amounts to $2.65 billion and is subject to customary adjustments for the year 2013 which are expected to increase the purchase price by approximately $500 million," it said in a statement.

"In addition, for the recent Shetland/Lista discovery in the Gullfaks licence, a contingent payment of $6 per boe for reserves to be developed has been agreed depending on the approval of the respective development plan."