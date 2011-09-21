* Acquisitions could add to output
* Sees divestments in refining & marketing business
* Aims to boost return on average capital employed by 2
points
ISTANBUL, Sept 21 Oil and gas group OMV
expects production growth of up to 4 percent including
acquisitions by 2016, it said at its capital markets day in
Istanbul.
It also said it planned gradually to shift its portfolio
from refining and marketing (R&M) to exploration and production
(E&P) and to gas and power, adding it could divest up to 1
billion euros ($1.37 billion) worth of R&M assets until 2014.
OMV wants E&P to make up around 55 percent of its business
in 10 years time versus 35 percent now, new Chief Executive
Gerhard Roiss said.
OMV had said on Aug. 10 that production this year was
expected to remain below the 2010 level of 318,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day because of Arab unrest.
Turmoil in Libya -- which used to provide a tenth of its
output -- would continue to halt its production there for the
rest of the year, it said at the time.
OMV's Libyan production was normal until Feb. 20, then
plunged to zero as the revolt against Muammar Gaddafi's rule
forced it to turn to other countries for oil. It obtained around
a tenth of its production from Libya last year.
