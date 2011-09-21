* Acquisitions could add to output

* Sees divestments in refining & marketing business

* Aims to boost return on average capital employed by 2 points (Adds background)

ISTANBUL, Sept 21 Oil and gas group OMV expects production growth of up to 4 percent including acquisitions by 2016, it said at its capital markets day in Istanbul.

It also said it planned gradually to shift its portfolio from refining and marketing (R&M) to exploration and production (E&P) and to gas and power, adding it could divest up to 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) worth of R&M assets until 2014.

OMV wants E&P to make up around 55 percent of its business in 10 years time versus 35 percent now, new Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss said.

OMV had said on Aug. 10 that production this year was expected to remain below the 2010 level of 318,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day because of Arab unrest.

Turmoil in Libya -- which used to provide a tenth of its output -- would continue to halt its production there for the rest of the year, it said at the time.

OMV's Libyan production was normal until Feb. 20, then plunged to zero as the revolt against Muammar Gaddafi's rule forced it to turn to other countries for oil. It obtained around a tenth of its production from Libya last year. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)