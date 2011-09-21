* Acquisitions could add to output

* Sees divestments in refining & marketing business

* Aims to boost return on average capital employed (Adds detail)

By Sylvia Westall

ISTANBUL, Sept 21 Energy group OMV (OMVV.VI) plans to divest 1 billion euros ($1,4 billion) of refining and marketing assets by 2014 as it shifts its portfolio towards exploration and production (E&P), it said at its capital markets day in Istanbul.

Presenting its new mid-term strategy, the Austrian group said on Wednesday it wanted E&P to make up around 55 percent of its business in 10 years time compared with 35 percent now.

"While refining and marketing will continue to be an important business segment for OMV, the exposure to the segment will be adjusted according to the challenging oil downstream environment," Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss said.

The company will also expand its integrated gas business and is looking at investing in gas-fired power plants, it said.

Roiss said OMV would dedicate around two-thirds of its investment budget to E&P, with a focus on the Caspian region, Middle East and Africa.

With E&P playing a more important role, OMV said it is aiming for annual average production growth of up to 4 percent including acquisitions by 2016.

It plans to add a total 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from projects in Yemen, Tunisia and the United Kingdom which are due to go on stream in 2013-2016.

Production in Romania and Austria will stabilize at around 200,000-210,000 boe/d until 2014, it said.

OMV had said on Aug. 10 that production this year was expected to remain below the 2010 level of 318,000 boe/d because of unrest in North Africa.

It was only at around 290,000 boe/d in the first six months of this year.

Turmoil in Libya -- which used to provide a tenth of its output -- would continue to halt its production there for the rest of the year, it said at the time.

OMV's Libyan production was normal until Feb. 20, then plunged to zero as the revolt against Muammar Gaddafi's rule forced it to turn to other countries for oil.

It said on Wednesday it had bought 550,000 barrels of condensate from Libya and loading was to start at Mellitah port soon. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Gerald E. McCormick)