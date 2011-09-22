* Refining and marketing assets on the block

* No plans to exit stake in plastic business

* Shares ease in weaker market after strategy update (Adds detail, shares)

ISTANBUL, Sept 22 Oil and gas group OMV will start its 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) divestment programme immediately and has an idea of which assets it would like to scrap, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We are starting divestment now," CEO Gerhard Roiss said in an online presentation at OMV's capital markets day in Istanbul.

The company plans to hit its 1 billion euro target by 2014 by divesting refining and marketing assets to allow it to focus on its more profitable exploration and production business.

Commenting on speculation it might sell its stake in plastics maker Borealis, Roiss said it was a profitable business which it did not plan to exit.

Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) owns 64 percent of Borealis and OMV has a 36 percent stake. IPIC said earlier this year it wanted to raise its stake.

In an interview with Reuters, Roiss said it will take 12 to 18 months for oil production in Libya to get back to pre-war levels, adding that he wanted his company to expand there if possible.

OMV's shares were down 2.2 percent in early trade, outperforming the sector index which was 2.6 percent lower.

OMV said it was confident that the 7.9 billion euro Nabucco gas pipeline would go ahead, but declined to give a set timetable for the delayed project.

"The time schedule depends on the suppliers," gas and power chief Werner Auli said. OMV is one of Nabucco's six shareholders.

The European Union-backed project plans to open in 2017 but the timetable has slipped several times and some analysts have questioned whether it will be built at all. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)