* Refining and marketing assets on the block
* No plans to exit stake in plastic business
* Shares ease in weaker market after strategy update
ISTANBUL, Sept 22 Oil and gas group OMV
will start its 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion)
divestment programme immediately and has an idea of which assets
it would like to scrap, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"We are starting divestment now," CEO Gerhard Roiss said in
an online presentation at OMV's capital markets day in Istanbul.
The company plans to hit its 1 billion euro target by 2014
by divesting refining and marketing assets to allow it to focus
on its more profitable exploration and production business.
Commenting on speculation it might sell its stake in
plastics maker Borealis, Roiss said it was a profitable business
which it did not plan to exit.
Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC)
owns 64 percent of Borealis and OMV has a 36 percent stake. IPIC
said earlier this year it wanted to raise its stake.
In an interview with Reuters, Roiss said it will take 12 to
18 months for oil production in Libya to get back to pre-war
levels, adding that he wanted his company to expand there if
possible.
OMV's shares were down 2.2 percent in early trade,
outperforming the sector index which was 2.6 percent
lower.
OMV said it was confident that the 7.9 billion euro Nabucco
gas pipeline would go ahead, but declined to give a set
timetable for the delayed project.
"The time schedule depends on the suppliers," gas and power
chief Werner Auli said. OMV is one of Nabucco's six
shareholders.
The European Union-backed project plans to open in 2017 but
the timetable has slipped several times and some analysts have
questioned whether it will be built at all.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Michael Shields; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)