VIENNA, Sept 18 Austrian oil and gas company OMV
will not make a management reshuffle until a strategic
review is finished in coming months, its chairman said on
Thursday, amid speculation about the future of the group.
The statement came two days after OMV made a surprise
announcement that head of exploration and production Jaap
Huijskes would leave the company in the first half of 2016, more
than two years before his contract ends.
Huijskes had been billed by some as a potential successor to
Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss, whose contract runs to March
2017.
An OMV spokesman said a review expected to be finished
within six months centred on changing conditions on the gas
market and the company's gas business, but not its entire
strategy.
OMV is increasingly focused on its upstream exploration
projects to cut reliance on refining and marketing operations
and made its biggest acquisition by buying Statoil
North Sea assets worth $2.65 billion last year.
"We have to first adjust OMV's business model to changing
market mechanisms. A strategic review is running since Q1 2014,"
said Rudolf Kemler, chief executive of Austrian state holding
company OIAG, which has a 31.5 percent stake in OMV.
"It only makes sense to go into structural and staff
questions on the basis of the findings from this project,"
Kemler, who also chairs the OMV supervisory board, said in a
statement in response to media reports.
Austrian newspaper Kurier quoted people familiar with the
company as saying Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment
Co (IPIC), which owns nearly 25 percent of OMV, would like to
see Roiss replaced.
Kemler denied this and also rumours he was interested in
becoming CEO, saying there were no "power struggles" at OMV.
Referring to changes in the oil and gas market, Kemler said:
"Taking into consideration massive structural changes, not
acting at all or acting too late is not an option for us. We
have to calibrate the company quickly."
Kemler denied speculation OMV's 36 percent stake in plastics
products maker Borealis could be sold to IPIC, which already
owns a 64 percent stake.
