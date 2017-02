(Refiles to delete extraneous text)

ISTANBUL, Sept 21 Oil and gas group OMV expects production growth of up to 4 percent including acquisitions by 2016, it said at its capital markets day in Istanbul.

It also said it planned gradually to shift its portfolio from refining and marketing (R&M) to exploration and production and to gas and power, adding it could divest up to 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) worth of R&M assets until 2014. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Michael Shields)