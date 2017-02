ISTANBUL, Sept 22 Oil and gas group OMV will start its 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) divestment programme immediately and has an idea of which assets it would like to scrap, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We are starting divestment now," CEO Gerhard Roiss said in an online presentation at OMV's capital markets day in Istanbul. The company plans to hit its 1 billion euro target by 2014 by divesting refining and marketing assets. Commenting on speculation it might sell its stake in plastics maker Borealis, Roiss said it was a profitable business.

