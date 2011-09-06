UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
LONDON/VIENNA, Sept 6 Austrian oil and gas company OMV is expected to take a cargo of Syrian Souedie crude, which it purchased on the spot market last month, an industry source said on Tuesday.
The European Union, the biggest buyer of Syrian crude oil, banned imports of the country's oil on Saturday to put economic pressure on President Bashar al-Assad, while allowing fuel sales to Syria to continue.
However, Syrian crude under existing contracts can be still imported to the EU until Nov. 15.
A spokesman with OMV said: "Our business relationships concern the acquisition of Syrian crude oil on the international market. We do this on the basis of international and European law and in accordance with our code of conduct."
"Should there be any change to international or European legal provisions, we will of course comply with them and stop acquiring oil purchased from Syria," he said.
The spokesman added that OMV processed 7.74 million tons of crude oil at its Schwechat Refinery in Germany in 2010 and Syrian oil account for 7 percent of the total.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Michael Shields)
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
(Recasts, adds increasing rate of growth) Feb 10 U.S. energy companies accelerated the rate of growth in oil rigs added over the past four weeks by the most since 2012 as drillers take advantage of a rise in crude prices since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. Duri
Feb 10 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there we