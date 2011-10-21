* Q3 refining margin $1.74 per barrel vs $1.51 in Q2
* Yemen pipeline attacked again, production cut
* Arab unrest weighs on output
VIENNA, Oct 21 Sites in Austria and New Zealand
helped oil and gas group OMV raise production slightly
quarter on quarter but ongoing unrest in Libya and Yemen kept
overall volumes muted.
OMV's third-quarter production rose to 283,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boed) from 275,000 in the previous
quarter, it said in a trading statement on Friday.
In Yemen, a repaired export pipeline that reopened in July
had been damaged again, it said. "A subsequent attack
has...again taken it out of commission." Yemen provided 6,600
boed in 2010.
It is still facing difficulties in Libya, which provided a
tenth of its global output of 318,000 boed last year.
Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss told Austrian newspaper Kurier
on Friday that it could take one to two years for Libyan
production to reach pre-war levels.
OMV said on Thursday that it had been unable to examine
fields on a recent visit.
The group's refining margin, an indicator of profitability,
widened to $1.74 per barrel in the third quarter from $1.51 in
the previous three months thanks in part to demand for driving
fuel. Total refining sales were 4.94 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Michael Shields)