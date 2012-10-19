* Production up 1 pct to 309,000 boepd as Yemen recovers
* Refining margin up 27 pct q/q to $5.28 per barrel
* Shares down 1.5 percent
(Releads on Yemen, adds details of attack, shares)
By Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA, Oct 19 Austrian energy group OMV
said its production rose in the third quarter thanks
mainly to a recovery in Yemen after repairs to its oilfields and
pipelines from rebel attacks, although it made no oil shipments
out of the troubled country.
OMV, whose activities range from exploration to filling
stations, said total production edged up 1 percent to 309,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), helped also by higher
production in Austria and Tunisia that offset a weaker Britain.
Sales volumes were down, however, as OMV shipped no oil from
Yemen and less of its output in Tunisia and Libya, which have
been rocked by last year's Arab Spring uprisings and their
aftermath.
OMV shares fell 1.5 percent to 28.40 euros by 0850 GMT,
underperforming a flat European oil and gas index and a
1.2 percent-lower ATX, the Vienna benchmark.
Yemen can produce up to 7,000 boepd, or about 2 percent of
the group's total. OMV had several months of outages there, with
repeated attacks on oil and gas pipelines by Islamic militants
or disgruntled tribesmen since anti-government protests created
a power vacuum in 2011.
Violence there has intensified in recent weeks. On Friday a
suspected al Qaeda attack on an army base in the country led to
26 deaths.
Libya accounted for 10 percent of OMV's production before
the civil war, which toppled Muammar Gaddafi. Chief Executive
Gerhard Roiss said on Thursday that production in Libya was
steady, after reaching about 90 percent of pre-crisis levels in
the second quarter.
OMV's refining margin rose 27 percent in the third quarter
to $5.28 per barrel as crude oil prices eased from the previous
quarter's highs and gasoline and middle distillate spreads rose.
Total refining output rose 6 percent to 4.87 million tonnes.
The company added on Friday that its third-quarter results,
due to be reported on Nov. 7, would contain net special charges
of 38 million euros ($50 million), mainly related to a legal
case in Kazakhstan.
OMV had said after the second quarter that refining margins
had spiked and were expected to deteriorate as crude oil prices
recovered, while petrochemical and marketing margins would
suffer from the subdued economic environment.
Supply concerns have been pushing up oil prices but have
diminished in the past weeks with the imminent restart of
Britain's largest oilfield.
Brent crude held above $112 a barrel on Friday but
remained on track for its third weekly fall in five weeks.
($1 = 0.7638 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields and
Jane Baird)