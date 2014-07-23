(Adds details on charges, expenses, background)
* Q2 production 297k boe/d vs 311k in Q1
* Refining margin $1.92 vs $1.63 in Q1
* Q2 charges 145 mln euros mainly for Kazakhstan impairment
VIENNA, July 23 Austrian oil and gas group OMV
's production fell 5 percent in the second quarter from
the first, due to security problems in Libya and technical
difficulties in Kazakhstan.
OMV said on Wednesday second-quarter production was 297,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), down from 311,000 in
the first quarter and on a level with the year-ago period.
Its refining margin, a key measure of profitability, rose to
$1.92 per barrel from $1.63 in the first quarter, thanks mainly
to improved gasoline spreads. The figure compared with $2.48 in
the second quarter of 2013.
OMV's oil output in Libya, which accounted for 10 percent of
its total production before the 2011 uprising that toppled
Muammar Gadaffi, has been virtually nil since mid-March due to
protests at major oilfields and ports.
Libya's oil production fell again this week for the first
time since the end of a year-long rebel port blockade in April
allowed it to start increasing.
OMV said it would have charges of 145 million euros ($195
million) in the quarter, consisting of a 110 million-euro
impairment in Kazakhstan due to unsuccessful field redevelopment
results, and an exploration licence write-off in Tunisia.
It also said exploration expenses increased significantly to
180 million euros mainly due to the recognition of unsuccessful
wells in Gabon, the Faroe Islands and Norway. In the second
quarter of 2013, exploration expenses were 137 million euros.
($1 = 0.7426 Euros)
