ISTANBUL, July 19 Turkey's top administrative court has stopped construction on a 600 million euro ($735 million) power plant owned by Austrian energy company OMV , regulators said on Thursday.

Construction on the natural gas combined cycle plant in the Black Sea province of Samsun is almost complete, with an opening scheduled for September.

The court is considering a lawsuit accusing OMV of illegally building the plant on farmland, and the suspension came ahead of a final ruling, Haber Turk newspaper reported.

"(OMV's) license is effectively suspended, and no work can be done until the legal process is over," an official at the Energy Markets Regulatory Authority said on condition his name was not used.

He said an appeal to the interim decision has been filed.

"OMV has acted in line with the applicable legal framework," said an OMV spokeswoman, who asked not to be identified, reading from a company statement.

"As an important international investor in Turkey, we rely on Turkish legal certainty," she said.

She added that the Samsun plant will meet about 3 percent of Turkey's annual demand for electricity.

The station is planned to generate 870 MW of power, according to OMV's website. Turkey currently has installed capacity of 54,000 MW.

Environmentalists have said the OMV plant would harm food production in the region.

OMV owns Petrol Ofisi, Turkey's largest chain of petrol stations. ($1 = 0.82 euro) (Reporting by Evrim Ergin and Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by William Hardy)