Dec 4 On Deck Capital Inc, an online platform
for small business lending, expects its initial public offering
to be priced at $16-$18 per share, valuing the company at up to
$1.19 billion.
On Deck, which is selling all 10 million shares in the
offering, is expected to raise up to $180 million.(1.usa.gov/1vqKBcT)
New York City-based On Deck counts RRE Ventures, First Round
Capital, Google Ventures, Institutional Venture Partners, Tiger
Global Private Investment Partner and SAP Ventures among its top
shareholders.
RRE Ventures, co-founded by former American Express Co
Chief Executive James Robinson, is On Deck's biggest
shareholder and will see its stake drop to 12.8 percent from 15
percent after the offering.
On Deck, which gives credit of up to $250,000 to small
businesses such as hair salons and doctor's offices, said it has
originated more than $1.7 billion in loans since 2007.
The online lender expects to be listed on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "ONDK".
The company had received about $180 million in equity and
more than $300 million in debt financing at the end of March.
Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan are among
the major underwriters for On Deck's offering.
LendingClub Corp, the world's largest online
marketplace directly connecting borrowers and investors, has
also filed to go public.
The company expects its IPO to be priced between $10-$12 per
share, valuing the company at up to $4.33 billion.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth
Cavale)