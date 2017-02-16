UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 16 Marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc reported a wider loss for the fifth straight quarter and said it would reduce headcount by 11 percent.
The company's net loss attributable to shareholders was $35.86 million, or 50 cents a share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $4.64 million, or 7 cents a share, a year earlier.
Interest income rose about 60 percent to $76.12 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts