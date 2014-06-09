June 9 ON Semiconductor Corp, a maker of power-management chips, said it would buy Aptina Imaging for about $400 million in cash to accelerate its growth in the automotive and industrial markets.

Shares of ON Semiconductor rose a little over 2 percent to $9.18 in extended trading on Monday.

ON Semiconductor said it expects the deal to immediately add to earnings.

