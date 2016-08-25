WASHINGTON Aug 25 ON semiconductor Corp
will divest its ignition IGBT semiconductor business as a
condition of acquiring Fairchild Semiconductor International
, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.
The FTC, in a statement, said that without the sale the
merged company would have controlled more than 60 percent of the
market for insulated-gate bipolar transistors, or IGBTs - a type
of semiconductor used in automotive internal combustion engines'
ignition systems. That would likely have driven up prices and
curbed innovation, it added.
