May 15 U.S. staffing provider On Assignment Inc raised its second-quarter outlook to reflect the acquisition of privately held rival Apex Systems.

The company said it expects to earn 23 cents to 24 cents per share on revenue of $278 million to $280 million. It had earlier forecast 20 cents to 22 cents per share on revenue of $177 million to $180 million.

Five analysts on average were expecting earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $212.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On Assignment bought Apex Systems for $600 million in cash and stock, including debt.

The company's shares, which have lost 16 percent of their value since touching a year-high last month, closed at $16.23 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)