UPDATE 3-Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)
* Sees Q2 EPS $0.23-$0.24
* Sees Q2 rev $278 mln-$280 mln
May 15 U.S. staffing provider On Assignment Inc raised its second-quarter outlook to reflect the acquisition of privately held rival Apex Systems.
The company said it expects to earn 23 cents to 24 cents per share on revenue of $278 million to $280 million. It had earlier forecast 20 cents to 22 cents per share on revenue of $177 million to $180 million.
Five analysts on average were expecting earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $212.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On Assignment bought Apex Systems for $600 million in cash and stock, including debt.
The company's shares, which have lost 16 percent of their value since touching a year-high last month, closed at $16.23 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.