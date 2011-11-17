DAKAR Nov 17 Workers at Senegalese telecoms operator Sonatel went on strike for 24 hours on Thursday to protest against a new surtax on incoming telephone traffic, a trade union official said.

The strike call was issued by the trade union federation Intersyndicale after authorities handed the publicly-listed operator a five billion CFA franc ($10.3 million) tax bill.

"In Dakar at least 98 percent of employees are following the strike call," Talibouya Fall, assistant general secretary for the trade union at Sonatel, told Reuters.

Fixed line, mobile and internet telephone services were working as normal in Dakar on Thursday.

Sonatel is 42-percent owned by France Telecom with the state of Senegal holding 27 percent, staff five percent, and the rest floated on the Abidjan-based BRVM stock exchange where it is by far the largest stock.

An earlier move by the government to impose a surtax on Sonatel was suspended last year after unions shut down long-distance and internet telecoms services for several hours in protest at a move they feared would hurt Sonatel's business and put their jobs at risk. ($1 = 484.817 CFA francs) (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Dan Lalor)