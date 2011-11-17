DAKAR Nov 17 Workers at Senegalese
telecoms operator Sonatel went on strike for 24 hours
on Thursday to protest against a new surtax on incoming
telephone traffic, a trade union official said.
The strike call was issued by the trade union federation
Intersyndicale after authorities handed the publicly-listed
operator a five billion CFA franc ($10.3 million) tax bill.
"In Dakar at least 98 percent of employees are following the
strike call," Talibouya Fall, assistant general secretary for
the trade union at Sonatel, told Reuters.
Fixed line, mobile and internet telephone services were
working as normal in Dakar on Thursday.
Sonatel is 42-percent owned by France Telecom with
the state of Senegal holding 27 percent, staff five percent, and
the rest floated on the Abidjan-based BRVM stock exchange where
it is by far the largest stock.
An earlier move by the government to impose a surtax on
Sonatel was suspended last year after unions shut down
long-distance and internet telecoms services for several hours
in protest at a move they feared would hurt Sonatel's business
and put their jobs at risk.
($1 = 484.817 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Dan
Lalor)