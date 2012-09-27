ABIDJAN, Sept 27 Burkina Faso telecoms company Onatel recorded 6.98 billion CFA francs ($13.7 million) in profits during the first half of 2012, compared with 2.60 billion CFA francs in the same period last year, it said in a filing with the West African BRVM bourse on Thursday.

Turnover was at 57.29 billion CFA francs compared with 46.83 billion last year in the period.

"This performace was achieved thanks to an increase in revenues and the pursuit of reducing costs," Onatel said. "The company expects to maintain this trend through the end of the year, provided there are no exceptional new events to disturb our activities," it said. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)