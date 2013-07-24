Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ABIDJAN, July 24 Burkina Faso telecoms company Onatel said net profit rose 54 percent to 10.8 billion CFA francs ($21.79 million) in the first half of 2013.
Turnover for the period was 61 billion CFA francs, up from 57.3 billion in 2012, a statement posted on the website of the West Africa's BRVM bourse said. ($1 = 495.5670 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Louise Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)