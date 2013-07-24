ABIDJAN, July 24 Burkina Faso telecoms company Onatel said net profit rose 54 percent to 10.8 billion CFA francs ($21.79 million) in the first half of 2013.

Turnover for the period was 61 billion CFA francs, up from 57.3 billion in 2012, a statement posted on the website of the West Africa's BRVM bourse said. ($1 = 495.5670 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Louise Heavens)