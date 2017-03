Sept 29 Oncodesign SA :

* Says its scientists co-authored scientific paper in Journal Of Biological Chemistry highlighting RIP2 inhibitors in inflammatory disease

* Says on Sept. 18 WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) published 3 new Oncodesign patents