Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 20 Oncodesign SA :
* FY experimentation revenue 6.12 million euros ($7.07 million) versus 6.02 million euros last year
* FY total revenue 7.18 million euros versus 7.34 million euros last year
* At December 31, 2014 net cash position of 10.2 million euros, following limited cash burn of 2.0 million euros in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8651 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: