Oct 13 Oncodesign SA :

* Oncodesign announces a research agreement with Cellectis

* Says it will do preclinical evaluation of drug candidates based on engineered cells developed by Cellectics as adoptive immunotherapy in fight against cancer

* 18-Month agreement is to continue preclinical collaboration initiated in 2013

* Cellectis has also selected Oncodesign for preclinical studies of drug candidates from Cellectis' UCART portfolio of engineered allogeneic T Cells

