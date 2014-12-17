Dec 17 Oncodesign SA :
* Says it has entered into a services agreement with Eisai
to develop a new personalized medicine program in earlier line
metastatic breast cancer treatment
* Oncodesign could receive revenues up to 1.25 mln euros for
their contribution towards total Eribulin biomarker development
program, of which 0.9 mln euros have already been received
* Oncodesign will conduct in vivo pharmacology studies and
Eisai will provide gene expression profiling analysis using
Oncodesign`s patient-derived xenograft models
* Program aims to identify useful patient stratification
biomarkers for Eisai`s halaven eribulin using patient-derived
xenograft models
* Program to investigate potential of Halaven Eribulin in
earlier line treatment of metastatic breast cancer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)