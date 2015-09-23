Sept 23 Drug developer OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental combination therapy for pancreatic cancer was not effective in a mid-stage study.

The drug, apatorsen, when added to Celegene Corp's combination treatment of Abraxane and chemotherapy drug gemcitabine, did not show any survival benefit when compared with the Abraxane combination alone. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)