Sept 23 Drug developer OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals
Inc said its experimental combination therapy for
pancreatic cancer was not effective in a mid-stage study.
The intravenous drug, apatorsen, when added to Celgene
Corp's combination treatment of Abraxane and
chemotherapy drug gemcitabine, did not show any survival benefit
when compared with the Abraxane combination alone, OncoGenex
said.
The company's shares fell nearly 11 percent to $2.60 in
premarket trading on Wednesday.
Pancreatic cancer continues to be the fourth-leading cause
of cancer death in the United States, with most patients dying
within the first year of diagnosis.
OncoGenex said that while fewer patients taking apatorsen
had discontinued treatment due to the disease progressing, more
patients stopped the therapy due to adverse events such as
anemia, fatigue and neutropenia, an abnormally low white blood
cell count.
The company is also conducting mid-stage tests for apatorsen
to treat lung, prostate and bladder cancers.
Bothell, Washington-based Oncogenex is also testing its
other drug, custirsen, in a late-stage study to improve survival
rates in patients with prostrate cancer.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)