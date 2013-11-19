India's Tech Mahindra to buy CJS Solutions Group for $110 mln
March 6 Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd will buy U.S.-based healthcare provider CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.
Nov 19 OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Announces update on phase 3 synergy trial evaluating custirsen in men with
metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer * Says synergy trial to continue as planned following completion of interim
efficacy analysis * Says synergy completed enrollment in 2012 and final survival results are
expected to be announced by mid-2014 * Says approximately 1,023 men have been enrolled to synergy at 140 sites
primarily in North America and Europe * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
BEIJING, March 4 Chinese agribusiness group New Hope plans to build its first soybean crushing plant in China's Hebei province in a joint venture with Cargill , its chairman Liu Yonghao said on Saturday.
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.