By Carl O'Donnell
July 19 Some of the world's largest drug
companies are taking out their checkbooks for acquisitions of
smaller peers whose cancer drugs have the potential to cure not
just patients, but corporate growth prospects as well.
After decades in which progress meant extending life by
weeks or months, new cancer treatments hold promise of adding
years to patients' lives and billions of dollars in revenue to
the companies that own them. Some of the most promising, known
as immunotherapy, harness the body's own defense system to fight
cancer.
For many pharmaceutical companies, this wave of innovation
couldn't have come at a better time. A generation of mainstay
drugs have gone off patent, raising the stakes for companies
vying for a foothold in the burgeoning oncology market.
In recent months, executives at many big pharmaceutical
companies have expressed interest in building cancer treatment
portfolios through acquisitions.
They range from well-established incumbents, such as Roche
Holding AG and Amgen Inc, to relative
outsiders, including Sanofi and Gilead, according to public
statements from the companies and several sources familiar with
the companies plans and who requested anonymity because they
were not authorized to speak to the media.
Amgen declined to comment. Roche, Sanofi and Gilead did not
respond to requests to comment.
Among the most logical acquisition targets are Incyte
Corporation and Seattle Genetics, which have
respective market capitalizations of about $16 billion and $6
billion, said Michael King, a biotechnology analyst at JMP
Securities.
Incyte's blood cancer drug, Jakafi, produced more than $600
million in sales last year. Seattle Genetic's lymphoma drug,
ADCETRIS, earned revenues of nearly $450 million. Both companies
declined to comment.
The acquisition of promising cancer drugs is "going to be a
major theme in the life sciences sector for the next several
years," said Kennen MacKay, a biotechnology analyst at Credit
Suisse Group AG.
MORE DEALS EXPECTED
Acquisitions of cancer drug companies accounted for about 20
percent of the $63 billion in pharmaceutical and biotech M&A
announced this year, according to data from Thomson Reuters.
Cancer deals accounted for a smaller share - 16 percent - of a
larger pharmaceutical M&A pie during the first half of 2015.
Deals involving cancer drugs are expected to rise in the
second half of the year, as corporate boards of potential target
companies begin to accept the lower valuations the sector has
seen in recent months and become more open to deals.
The Nasdaq Biotech Index, a common measure of life sciences
companies' performance, has plunged more than 30 percent from
2015 highs, as political criticism of drug prices fueled
investor concerns.
Global spending on cancer drugs is on the rise and may reach
$178 billion by 2020, up from $107 billion in 2015, according to
market research firm IMS Health. About half of that will occur
in the United States.
That makes oncology medication to be one of the single
biggest anticipated drivers of prescription drug revenue growth
over the next five years, according to data from consultancy
Ernst and Young.
"I think an uptick in activity is very likely," said Jeff
Greene, global transactions leader for life sciences at EY. "We
have seen some big deals already, and we are likely to see even
more, large and small, in the second half of this year."
Recent deals include AbbVie Inc's $10 billion
acquisition of lung cancer company Stemcentryx, Jazz
Pharmaceuticals' $1.5 billion takeover of leukemia drug
maker Celator Pharmaceuticals Inc, and Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co's roughly $500 million acquisition of
Cormorant Pharmaceuticals.
More dealmaking is on the way. Earlier this month,
Medivation Inc, a U.S. prostate cancer drug company
with a market capitalization of $10 billion, said it would open
its books to Sanofi SA as part of a sale process that
sources said also has attracted Pfizer Inc and Celgene
Corp.
REFRESHING PORTFOLIOS
For some, laying claim to a piece of the oncology sector's
blockbuster growth could help offset the waning fortunes of
mature drugs.
For example, Sanofi's blockbuster diabetes drug, Lantus,
will face heightened generic drug competition in December.
Gilead faces increased pressure on its liver disease franchise,
which makes up two-thirds of its revenues.
Abbvie, which purchased two oncology companies in the past
year, Pharmacyclics and Stemcentryx, is facing potential
competition for its biggest drug, Humira, for arthritis. A U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel recently recommended
approval of an application by Amgen to sell a similar product.
Best equipped to play a leading role are major
pharmaceutical companies because bringing the new generation of
cancer medicines under development to market requires scale and
resources.
"Oncology is a go-big-or-go-home category," said Brian
Corvino, a life sciences consultant at Decision Resources Group.
"The amount of investment to develop and commercialize oncology
drugs is massive and only becomes efficient at a certain scale."
The benefits of scale have only grown in recent years, as
insurance companies increasingly have demanded drug makers
justify prices in terms of the value they add to patient's
health.
A large player in oncology is better equipped to partner
with health care providers to collect data on a drug's efficacy
and argue the case to major insurers, Corvino said.
From an acquirer's perspective, the most attractive targets
are companies with drugs that are already generating some
revenue and are treating diseases where competition is scant.
"For players that are looking to build an oncology presence,
you need to buy a company that already has a blockbuster out
there," MacKay said.
Companies whose drugs are still in development pose greater
risk. Shares of Juno Therapeutics, for example, dropped
about 30 percent earlier this month when the FDA placed a hold
on a clinical trial for its main leukemia drug after two people
died. The hold was later reversed and the stock partly
recovered.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Greg
Roumeliotis and Lisa Girion)