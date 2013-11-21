BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Jounce Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Nov 21 Oncolytics Biotech Inc said its lead cancer drug improved survival rates in patients with head-and-neck cancer, compared to those receiving chemotherapy alone.
A late-stage trial showed that patients getting Reolysin in combination with chemotherapy drugs carboplatin and paclitaxel had a median survival rate of 94 days without their cancer worsening, the company said on Thursday..
Patients receiving only chemotherapy showed a median survival rate of 50 days.
The drug was safe and well-tolerated, the Calgary-based company said.
However, investigators reported a statistically significant increase in the number of patients on Reolysin experiencing mild fever, chills, nausea and diarrhea.
The drug is also being developed as a treatment for lung cancer.
Oncolytics shares closed at C$2.63 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* Jounce Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* HG Vora Capital Management Llc reports 6.0 percent passive stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd as of February 28 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2maDTXo) Further company coverage:
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update