Nov 21 Oncolytics Biotech Inc : * Biotech inc. announces positive top-line data from reo 018 randomized study

of Reolysin in head and neck cancers * Analysis of patients showed a median overall survival of 150 days in the test

arm versus 115 days in the control arm * Side effects experienced by patients in the test arm of the study were

consistent with expectations * Fewer patients required dose reductions of paclitaxel due to neuropathy or

neurotoxicity on the test arm than the control arm * Of 86 patients with measurable disease at first post-treatment scan, test arm

had a statistically significant increase in tumour shrinkage * Investigators reported a statistically significant increase in patients on

test arm experiencing mild fever, chills, nausea, and diarrhea