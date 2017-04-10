BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its experimental drug, in combination with Celgene Corp's Abraxane and chemotherapy, failed a mid-stage study as an initial therapy for advanced pancreatic cancer.
The trial was testing OncoMed's demcizumab, Abraxane and chemotherapy versus a combination of Abraxane, chemotherapy and a placebo.
The main goal was to slow disease progression.
Based on the lack of benefit over standard-of-care, which performed remarkably well, the company will discontinue the trial, OncoMed CEO Paul Hastings said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
