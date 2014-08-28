Aug 28 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc said
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted a partial hold on
patient enrolments for three trials testing its experimental
cancer drug, vantictumab.
Enrolment of new patients is expected to resume in the next
few weeks pending revised trial protocol approvals, the company
said.
OncoMed is developing the drug in collaboration with
Germany's Bayer AG.
Oncomed had voluntarily halted enrollments in June as a
"precautionary measure", after reports that two of its drugs,
vantictumab and OMP-54F28, were causing mild-to-moderate
bone-related side effects.
The FDA formally placed a partial hold on vantictumab,
following the voluntary halt.
