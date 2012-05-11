* Jefferies, Leerink Swann, Piper Jaffray, BMO Capital Markets to underwrite IPO

* To list shares on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "OMED"

May 11 Cancer drug maker OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $115 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Jefferies, Leerink Swann, Piper Jaffray and BMO Capital Markets were underwriting the IPO.

OncoMed, which focuses on developing antibody therapeutics targeting cancer stem cells, said that it has strategic alliances in place with GlaxoSmithKline and Bayer .

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

OncoMed intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "OMED."

Entities affiliated with GlaxoSmithKline LLC hold an 11.74 percent stake in OncoMed before the offering.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)