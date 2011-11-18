Nov 18 Oncor Electric Delivery Co LLC on Friday sold $300 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays Capital, Citigroup, JP Morgan, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY CO LLC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.50 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2041 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.804 FIRST PAY 6/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.562 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/23/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 160 PCT PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS