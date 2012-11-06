Nov 6 OneBeacon US Holdings Inc on Tuesday sold $275 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue is guaranteed by OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd . Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ONEBEACON AMT $275 MLN COUPON 4.6 PCT MATURITY 11/09/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.881 FIRST PAY 05/09/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.615 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/09/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 287.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS