By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON/LOS ANGELES, March 21 British boy band
One Direction has become the first UK group to d ebut at No. 1 in
the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, adding another victory in
their whirlwind success story.
The band sold more than 176,000 copies of their debut album
"Up All Night", making chart history in the United States, with
the record soaring straight to the top of the digital charts
within minutes of its official release on March 13th, a
statement from the band's label Syco said on Wednesday.
One Direction's debut album knocked last week's chart
topper, Bruce Springsteen's "Wrecking Ball," from No. 1 and came
in ahead of Adele's Grammy-winning album "21," which remained at
No. 2 with 148,000 copies sold last week.
The boy band came together on Britain's "The X Factor"
television talent contest after judge Simon Cowell suggested
they sing together as a band rather than on their own.
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis
Tomlinson, a ll aged between 18 and 21, joined forces and became
hot competition during the 2010 edition of "The X Factor,"
finishing in third place.
"When we got put together as a group, we couldn't imagine
ourselves coming to America, let alone releasing our album here,
so for us to be sitting at the top of the U.S. album charts is
unbelievable," Horan said in a statement.
Over 10,000 fans turned up for the band's first live TV
performance on the NBC's Today Show in New York.
The band have also racked up more than 204 million views on
video website YouTube, have 12 million followers on Twitter and
3.6 million fans on Facebook.
"I couldn't be happier for One Direction, it is an
incredible achievement," Cowell said.
One Direction's debut single "What Makes You Beautiful" won
a BRIT Award in February and sold more than 131,000 copies in
its first week. Their entry at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100
chart also marked the highest singles debut from a British band
since the Spice Girls' "W annabe" in 1997.
"It's beyond a dream come true for us," fellow band member
Styles said.
One Direction were signed to Cowell's Syco label in 2011 in
partnership with Columbia Records in the United States.
Syco Entertainment is a music television, film and digital
joint venture between Cowell and Sony Music Entertainment whose
assets include The X Factor and Got Talent, as well as artists
such as Leona Lewis, Susan Boyle, Il Divo, Cher Lloyd, One
Direction & Labrinth.
One Direction's 2013 UK/Ireland Arena Tour sold out
immediately with more dates needing to be added. An estimated
300,000 tickets were sold in the first day. One Direction's tour
of Australia & New Zealand sold out in just three minutes.
(Additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Paul
