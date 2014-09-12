Sept 12 Citigroup Inc is planning on
taking its OneMain Financial Inc personal loan business public
by September end, Bloomberg said citing people with knowledge of
the matter.
OneMain, which is worth at least $4 billion, is expected to
start considering offers from potential buyers, the report said.
(bloom.bg/1D1zVnD)
In May, Chief Executive Officer Mike Corbat said at an
investor conference that Citigroup could dispose of the company
through an outright sale to a private equity firm, a public
stock offering, or a combination of the two, if prices are good.
OneMain makes subprime loans to individuals and is
profitable but does not fit the company's strategy, Corbat had
said.
Rival installment loans providers, SpringLeaf Holdings Inc
is interested in acquiring OneMain, the report said,
citing the people.
In recent months, Citigroup has held talks with suitors
including SpringLeaf, but the talks have not translated into
formal discussions, the people said.
Citigroup and SpringLeaf were not immediately available to
comment.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Bernard Orr)